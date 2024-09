Fresno Humane Animal Services offering $14 adoptions for month of February

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Humane Animal Services is offering $14 pet adoptions for the entire month of February.

The usual cost for a pet adoption is around $125 for a dog and $75 for a cat or kitten.

Every adoption includes Spay-Neuter services, microchipping, and vaccines.

Their adoption location is in Southwest Fresno at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Dr. and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 AM to 4 PM.