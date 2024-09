California's first Adopt-a-Pet Day happening this Saturday

Multiple animal shelters across the Valley will be participating in California's first-ever Adopt-a-Pet Day this Saturday.

Fresno, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action this weekend to help clear our local animal shelters.

Saturday, June 1, is California's first-ever Adopt-a-Pet day

Adoption centers statewide will be offering free adoptions to make it easy for you to find a new pet.

The Central California SPCA, Fresno Humane Animal Services, Fresno Animal Center, and Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center will all be participating.

