New pizzeria by owners of Annex Kitchen ready to open in northeast Fresno

The new restaurant is located in northeast Fresno at Friant Road and Audubon Drive.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Freshly made dough is being mixed at new Italian-inspired eatery Annesso Pizzeria.

"With the pizzas here we get a little more playful. We do certain things that you would find in a traditional American style pizza, like we have a barbecue chicken pizza and we also offer homemade ranch dressing," said Jimmy Pardini.

Pardini is the chef and owner of the new restaurant in northeast Fresno at Friant Road and Audubon Drive.

He also owns Annex Kitchen in northwest Fresno.

"We wanted to offer the same style of food and cuisine that we do at Annex, but with more of a pizza focus," Pardini said.

On the menu is an array of pizzas with red and white sauces, from margherita to the barbecue.

Pardini says his pies are inspired by traditional Italian and New York style pizzas, but with its own twist.

They have salads and appetizers. Also on the menu, something sweet - soft serve ice cream with flavors including vanilla and salted caramel.

Pardini hopes to create a fresh and flavorful experience and use more local ingredients in the future.

The expansive restaurant has room for a bar and indoor and outdoor seating.

About 100 people were hired to staff the full service restaurant.

The owner says he was able to open a second restaurant during a challenging time thanks to his staff.

"It was a little worrisome because we were in construction in the middle of the pandemic. That was a little bit nerve-wracking. What's going to happen? We're going to finish a restaurant and are we going to have to open takeout only? Fortunately our timing was good to where we are opening now and restrictions have lifted," Pardini said.

Pardini is hopeful for the future.

He wants to provide a place for people to gather over good food.

Annesso has its grand opening Wednesday. They're open Monday through Saturday. You can also make reservations online.

