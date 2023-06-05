Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be one of six locations around the country where members of the Writers Guild of America will hold an "Apple Day of Action."

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to be met with WGA protesters on strike

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is opening its annual week-long developers conference on Monday, but those striking with the Writers Guild of America are also expected to be there.

It's one of six locations with strikes planned by the WGA, which is calling it an "Apple Day of Action."

Members of the writer's guild will hold that "day of action" at Apple Park in Cupertino and Apple Stores in DC, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, and LA.

In a tweet, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations wrote: "Apple TV+ would be nothing without its writers."

AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the United States.

The writer's strike is now entering its 6th week with 11,000 film, TV, news, radio and online writers demanding higher pay, a stable pay structure, and provisions about Artificial Intelligence.

An important distinction - the Writers Guild and its allies are expected to hand out leaflets, not picket.

In terms of the developers conference, a mixed-reality headset is one of the items expected to be announced.

There are also talks about Apple using the event to showcase its latest Mac computer and the next operating system for the iPhone.

The AP reports the company will also discuss its strategy for artificial intelligence.