2 convenience stores robbed by armed group of 3 in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are searching for three people in connection to armed robberies at convenience stores.

The first one happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Speedway Market in Earlimart.

Deputies say two men and a woman walked in, fired a gunshot and took money from the cash register.

Shortly after, deputies say the same group targeted Big B's Travel Center in Delano, also firing a gunshot and demanding money.

The group was last seen going south on Highway 99.

No one was injured in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.