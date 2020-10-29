Politics

Maryland man arrested at polling place after refusing to wear mask or go to designated area to vote

JARRETTSVILLE, MD -- A Maryland man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear a mask and follow directions at his polling place.

Daniel Swain, 52, was one of two men who had the cops called on them for refusing to follow rules while trying to cast their ballot.

Deputies with Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived at the polling place Monday, the first day of early voting.

Poll workers called deputies after two men refused to wear a mask or vote in a designated voting location set aside specifically for people who refused to wear masks.

"The state and county boards of elections have been very careful about trying to keep people protected. You know, the pandemic is, is spiking out of control at this point in states across America," Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Deputies said they spent 30 minutes trying to resolve the conflict. Eventually, the deputies told the men they needed to leave.

One of the men agreed, but Swain refused. That's when he was arrested for trespassing.

Swain was taken to the detention center, processed, and released on his own recognizance. He has a trial scheduled for December 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarylandarrestface maskcoronavirusvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police arrest man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
Young voters hold the future in their hands
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
US economy grows at record 33% in COVID rebound
Show More
3 dead after stabbings in suspected terror attack at French church
Fresno Co. secures $15 million to turn former hotel into housing for homeless
Students return to Sierra Unified schools
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
New artificial intelligence identifies guns in security video
More TOP STORIES News