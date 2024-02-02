4 arrested, including teen, in 3 separate armed Tulare County gas station robberies

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person remains at large after arrests were made in connection to three separate gas station armed robberies in Tulare County.

(ABC30 Action News' 24/7 news stream is currently featured above. A related video on this report will be added as soon as it's available.)

Tulare County Sheriff Detectives arrested 20-year-old Ricardo Ramirez, 20-year-old Jorden Lawson, 19-year-old Ezequiel Lopez and a 16-year-old boy Wednesday.

Left to right: Ricardo Ramirez, Jorden Lawson, Ezequiel Lopez were arrested for their alleged involved in three separate gas station armed robberies in Tulare County.

Detectives are still looking for 19-year-old Santos Carranza.

They say all the suspects are part of a gang in Delano.

The armed robberies happened at two Big B's Gas stations along Highway 99 in Southern Tulare County. Two of the three robberies happened this past December and the other on Monday, Jan. 22.

Detectives say all three robberies involved stolen cars which were burned shortly after.

They added the stolen cars led detectives to the suspects.

After serving multiple search warrants, detectives found evidence tying them to the crimes.

Ramirez, Lawson and Lopez face charges of armed robbery, auto theft, arson and a gang enhancement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.