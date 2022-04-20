Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport in connection with 2021 shooting, police say

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred in Hollywood on Nov. 6.
EMBED <>More Videos

A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES -- Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, authorities said.

Detectives took the 33-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

A$AP Rocky had just landed aboard a private jet from Barbados when he was arrested by the LAPD, who waited for him to land, a high-ranking LAPD official told ABC News.

The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6, the LAPD statement said. The rapper is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said. He and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.

A$AP Rocky's RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He and his girlfriend Rihanna announced in late January that she is pregnant with their child.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshollywoodcalifornialos angeles police departmentrap musiclapdrappershootingrihannalos angeles international airporthip hop
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 shot multiple times in Tulare County, deputies investigating
Clovis woman welcoming her family from war-torn Ukraine
Police looking for shooting suspect in Tulare
Advance Peace worker 1 of defendants arrested in Operation No Fly Zone
Murdered for Millions: 30 years after Ewell murders, a new look
10-year-old Fresno girl shot on playground released from hospital
Reaction throughout Central CA as mask mandate ends for travel
Show More
California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm
Merced assemblyman pushing bill focused on catalytic converter theft
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
Man arrested for shooting at Fresno restaurant, police say
Valley agencies share concerns on military equipment policy deadline
More TOP STORIES News