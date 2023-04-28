A normal drive turned became a gut-wrenching experience for a woman in Asheville after she says someone intentionally threw a large rock off a bridge onto her car.

Asheville woman warning drivers to be cautious after large rock was thrown at her car

Marisol Alonzo and her daughter were driving home at night during the weekend when she passed under a bridge on Interstate 26 and heard a startling noise. When she pulled over, she realized something smashed her sunroof and her passenger-side mirror.

Alonzo said she immediately called the police, who took pictures of the damage. They told her they were not sure what happened.

"At that point, he said maybe a piece of concrete came out of the old bridge, or someone threw something at us," she told WLOS.

Alonzo said she went back the following morning to investigate and found pieces of rock.

"That's when I found this big rock. I mean the remaining of the rock of whoever threw this at my car," she said.

Alonzo filed a report with the police, who told her it was an isolated incident. Police said the bridge does not have cameras, so finding a suspect will be difficult.

She is warning other drivers to be careful when driving under bridges.

"I mean, you drive 65 per hour on the highway, and you're just focused on the road and not on top of the bridge, but at this point, that's what I'm doing," Alonzo said.

She remains thankful nothing happened to her or her daughter.