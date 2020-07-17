Police searching for 3 suspects who stole cash from northwest Fresno ATM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for at least three suspects who broke into and stole cash from an ATM at a northwest Fresno Chase bank Friday morning.

Officers were called out for a break-in at the drive-up ATM at the bank on Fruit and Shaw around 2:30 a.m.

Police did not find the suspects but say that a stolen truck was left behind at the scene.

It is unknown how much money was stolen.
