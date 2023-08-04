26-year-old Mark Gonzales of Atwater has been arrested for allegedly breaking into homes and rubbing women's feet while they slept.

Atwater man arrested for breaking in and rubbing women's feet in Nevada

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atwater man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into homes and rubbing women's feet while they slept.

Investigators in Douglas County, Nevada identified the suspect as 26-year-old Mark Gonzales as the man who committed the crimes on consecutive nights from July 1 through July 3.

It happened at two condominiums in Douglas County, Nevada.

THey say he would let himself in through unlocked screen doors and position himself at the foot of the bed.

When the women woke up and confronted him, he would leave.

Investigators say this case is particularly alarming because it appears his crimes were escalating.

Gonzales was arrested for numerous crimes including two counts of battery and burglary.