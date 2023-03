2 girls injured after being hit by car in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two girls are in the hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday night in Atwater.

The collision happened around 7 pm at First Street and Fortuna Avenue.

Police say the girls, who are both minors, were crossing the street but it's unknown if they were in the crosswalk.

They both suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

The driver is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.