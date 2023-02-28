WATCH LIVE

Authorities searching for inmate who left Atwater facility

42-year-old Jose Garibay was sentenced to 40 months related to drug charges and a prior violation of his release.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 2:20PM
ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a facility in Atwater.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Jose Garibay was discovered missing Monday from the satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary in Atwater.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to 40 months related to drug charges and a prior violation of his release.

The satellite camp at USP Atwater is a minimum security facility that we're told currently houses 105 male offenders.

Anyone who sees Garibay should call 911.

