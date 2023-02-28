Authorities searching for inmate who left Atwater facility

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Jose Garibay was discovered missing Monday from the satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a facility in Atwater.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Jose Garibay was discovered missing Monday from the satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary in Atwater.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to 40 months related to drug charges and a prior violation of his release.

The satellite camp at USP Atwater is a minimum security facility that we're told currently houses 105 male offenders.

Anyone who sees Garibay should call 911.