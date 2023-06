An early morning fire destroyed a family owned-business that's been operating in Atwater since 1988.

Family owned-business destroyed by fire in Atwater

Atwater police say the blaze broke out at the Atwater Feed Store just after 1 am Sunday.

The business is located on Atwater Boulevard and Applegate Road.

The fire department also responded and was able to put out the flames just before sunrise.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.