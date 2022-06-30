Man shot and killed in parking lot of Atwater high school

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Atwater police say a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a school.

Authorities say it happened in a parking lot of Buhach Colony High School late Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say they found evidence that drugs could be a motive in the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

This is Atwater's fourth homicide of the year.
