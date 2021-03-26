Worker injured after being pinned beneath forklift in Atwater

It happened at Teasdale Quality Food on Packers Street around 8:00 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atwater food production worker was injured in an industrial accident on Friday morning.

It happened at Teasdale Quality Food on Packers Street around 8:00 am.

Atwater police say the employee was pinned underneath a forklift and train car near a loading dock.



Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to extract the man out from underneath.

Officials say he suffered major injuries to his leg and was flown to a Modesto hospital. Atwater police say the man was conscious and talking while being transported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the forklift to overturn. Authorities and CalOSHA plan to begin an investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwaterworker hurtaccident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
Demands for investigation into Fresno Co. Health Dept., Foster Farms
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in east central Fresno
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
Show More
Woman who was a pioneering WWII pilot turns 100 years old
CA lawmaker seeks to decriminalize jaywalking
Punishment for man who injured disabled Clovis man
New Zealand approves paid leave after miscarriage
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
More TOP STORIES News