Man suspected of vandalism arrested in Atwater, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man suspected of vandalism arrested in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police had to use force to arrest an armed suspect on Monday.

911 callers reported a man vandalizing cars near Bellevue and Third Street.

When officers arrived, they tried talking to the suspect.

Police quickly noticed the man was holding a knife.

They asked him to drop the weapon several times but he refused.

The suspect then reportedly pointed the knife towards officers.

At that moment, police fired less than lethal rounds and tasered him.

The suspect was taken into custody and put in a mental health hold.

No officers were injured during the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwatervandalism
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
More TOP STORIES News