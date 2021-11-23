Man suspected of vandalism arrested in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police had to use force to arrest an armed suspect on Monday.911 callers reported a man vandalizing cars near Bellevue and Third Street.When officers arrived, they tried talking to the suspect.Police quickly noticed the man was holding a knife.They asked him to drop the weapon several times but he refused.The suspect then reportedly pointed the knife towards officers.At that moment, police fired less than lethal rounds and tasered him.The suspect was taken into custody and put in a mental health hold.No officers were injured during the incident.