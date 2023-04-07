New car audio business opens in Atwater

A new store wants to hook you up with the latest tech that will have your car bumping.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new store wants to hook you up with the latest tech that will have your car bumping.

"West Coast Audio" is now open in Atwater.

The shop is located on Atwater Boulevard near Applegate Road.

It specializes in car sound systems, helping you find the right speakers, sub and amplifier.

You can then schedule installation services.

On top of audio upgrades, car owners will also find ways to improve their vehicle's safety and security.

"We got alarm systems that help the vehicle stay safe, we have upgrades for lighting on the vehicle, so the sky's the limit," says owner James Wheat.

The shop also plans to offer tinting services down the road.

Wheat hopes his store makes it easier for people to customize and upgrade their cars without having to drive far.

If your family stops by through Saturday, you can also take free pictures with the Easter bunny.