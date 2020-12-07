accuweather

Australian tumbleweeds swamp neighborhood during wind storm: 'It's completely taken over our back yard'

HILLSIDE, Australia -- A rare and wild sight greeted residents of one Australian neighborhood when a strong wind storm blew a freakish amount of tumbleweeds into their development over the weekend.

Residents said the grass, known locally as "hairy panic," seemed to blow out of nowhere into Hillside, a suburb of Melbourne. It piled up across streets, yards and even a pool, reaching hip-height in front of one woman's home.

"Our garden is normally immaculately presented. Not today, though," resident Zoe Marchione told Australia's Seven Network, surrounded by grass. "Out of the whole street, our house has copped it quite bad."

Marchione said winds were forecast to reach 110 kilometers per hour, or about 68 miles per hour.

Added neighbor Naomi Gauci: "Not in the 15 years that we've lived here, we've never seen this sort of thing happen."

The tumbleweeds blew in from a nearby horse paddock, according to local media reports.

Video via AccuWeather
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbizarrewindaccuweatheraustraliau.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Expect super total lunar eclipse, 'ring of fire' in 2021
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News