Authorities search for Atwater woman last seen in Southern California

Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old Atwater woman who went missing in Southern California. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old Atwater woman who went missing in Southern California.

Police say Rachel Taylor was last seen in the area of Main Street in Huntington Beach. Officials say she walked away from her husband during an argument but never returned.

Family members have not been able to get in contact with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
