Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. --
A manhunt is underway after an inmate walked away from San Quentin State Prison, San Quentin officials say.

According to authorities, the inmate, Shalom Mendoza, walked away from the outgrounds support facility at San Quentin State Prison. At 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, Mendoza was reported missing during an institutional count. A subsequent search confirmed that the inmate was missing.

Authorities say he carjacked someone near the prison and got away in a Toyota RAV4, California license plate number 6STZ502.

Mendoza is 24-years-old with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" tall and weighs 177 pounds.

Mendoza was incarcerated from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017 and is serving a five-year sentence for use of deadly weapon during carjack/attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly.

Mendoza arrived at the prison on April 28, 2018.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mendoza is asked to contact Lt. Samuel Robinson at (415) 455-5000 or their local law enforcement agency.
