Ford to test self-driving cars in Washington D.C.

Self-driving cars are headed to their biggest stage yet -- our nation's capital.

Ford announced a partnership with the city and a plan to start testing early next year.

So far, self-driving cars have been tested mainly in suburbs and smaller cities.

But Washington D.C. will prove a challenge for the automaker's vehicles -- since driving in cities is significantly more difficult than on smaller streets and highways.

Ford also plans to launch a self-driving ride service in D.C. in 2021.

The company is already testing self-driving ride service in Miami, Florida.
