Ford to test self-driving cars in Washington D.C.

Self-driving cars are headed to their biggest stage yet -- our nation's capital.
Ford announced a partnership with the city and a plan to start testing early next year.
So far, self-driving cars have been tested mainly in suburbs and smaller cities.
But Washington D.C. will prove a challenge for the automaker's vehicles -- since driving in cities is significantly more difficult than on smaller streets and highways.
Ford also plans to launch a self-driving ride service in D.C. in 2021.
The company is already testing self-driving ride service in Miami, Florida.
Related Topics:
automotivefordself driving carconsumer watch
automotivefordself driving carconsumer watch