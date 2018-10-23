Ford to test self-driving cars in Washington D.C.

Self-driving cars are headed to their biggest stage yet -- our nation's capital.Ford announced a partnership with the city and a plan to start testing early next year.So far, self-driving cars have been tested mainly in suburbs and smaller cities.But Washington D.C. will prove a challenge for the automaker's vehicles -- since driving in cities is significantly more difficult than on smaller streets and highways.Ford also plans to launch a self-driving ride service in D.C. in 2021.The company is already testing self-driving ride service in Miami, Florida.