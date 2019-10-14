automotive

Fresno ranked in top 15 worst driving cities in America

Fresno is the 12th worst driving city in the country, according to a recent study by QuoteWizard.

The study analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country.

Some of the factors the study looked into were accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

QuoteWizard says the cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents.

Other cities in California that made the list include, Sacramento which was ranked 5th, San Francisco ranked 9th and Bakersfield ranked 13th.

The winner for the worst driving city in America was Portland.
