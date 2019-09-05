automotive

Waiting list grows for electric cars in the Valley

Electric cars are a rare, but sought-out sight at Honda North in Clovis.

"We're talking about one car a month coming into our dealership and we're one of the only dealerships that sell the electric-only Clarity electric vehicle," said Joel Carlson, General Sales Manager of Honda North

Carlson showed us their hybrid Honda Clarity because they don't even have an electric in stock. However, their waitlist for clarity is already 30 people long.

"On a main charge you can get 90 miles but depending on your driving habits, the range is 70-95 miles," Carlson said.

Incentives are encouraging Californians to go green with rebate and tax credits.

At Honda, a clarity lease is $199 a month with a down payment of about $1,500.

People can also qualify for local and state rebates.

Most major dealerships sell electric vehicles.

Over at Hedrick's Chevrolet, the Chevy Bolt is on display.

"We sell a few of them because we have people that are concerned about the environment. With zero pollution, it has a niche market," said Brett Hedrick, co-owner of Hedrick's Chevrolet.

The bolt can go 240 miles on one charge.

Hedrick says the incentives are helping drive sales.

"Most bolts run in the 30s to 40s and you have about 10,000, depends on what you qualify for, in rebates for government rebates," Hedrick said.

Air quality officials say people can take advantage of the "Drive Clean in the San Joaquin" rebate program, where they can get $3,000 back. The state has a clean program which gives $2,500 back.

"A great way to do that is to go electric because you have no emissions to add to the Valley's polluted air," said Anthony Presto with Valley Air District.

Air officials say more charging stations are being set up to help drivers get to their destinations.

In addition to the car rebates, the Valley Air District also offers incentives to businesses and agencies. They'll give a $5,000 dollar grant to put in a charging station.
