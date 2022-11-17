Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals

Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.

AVANAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big career day in Kings County.

Hundreds of high school students moved from classroom to classroom to learn about everything from law enforcement, to social work, firefighting and more.

Action News Anchor Jessica Harrington also spoke about how she got into journalism and her time at ABC30.

Avenal High's principal says events like this are important because they expose students to opportunities for their futures, which they may not have otherwise considered.

"Bringing those presenters to them, where they actually get a chance to interact with them, listen to their stories, what motivated them to go into that career, and hopefully that will ignite something in our students that they might choose to follow in those steps." said AHS Principal Silvia Maldonado.

Students who visited the classroom with our very own Jessica Harrington also had the opportunity to try their own live shots.

Avenal high staff members say they're always looking for presenters, if you're interested in helping out a future career day, reach out to the high school itself.