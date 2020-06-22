Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An inmate at Avenal State Prison has died from apparent complications of COVID-19.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the inmate died at a hospital but did not release many other details.Officials say 19 inmates in state custody have died as a result of the virus, but this is the first death reported at the prison in Avenal.The prison currently has 132 active cases, and 777 that are considered "resolved."