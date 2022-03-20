Los Angeles County sheriff helicopter crashes in Angeles National Forest in Southern California

The incident happened near Highway 39 and East Fork Road at about 4:30 p.m., according to officials.
The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed a total of five people were aboard the aircraft and airlifted to the hospital.
One person suffered critical injuries, two suffered moderate injuries, and another two suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Our thoughts are with the men and women of @LASDHQ and the crew members of Air Rescue 5 that were injured today in a helicopter crash near San Gabriel Reservoir. We wish them a speedy recovery.— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) March 20, 2022
The California Highway Patrol told our sister station KABC-TV that an L.A. County sheriff's helicopter went down after responding to a vehicle crash in the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No further details were immediately known.
Saturday's incident comes on the heels of another helicopter crash involving law enforcement some weeks ago. Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, was killed and another officer was critically injured after their police helicopter crashed near Newport Beach in February.
This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.