Los Angeles County sheriff helicopter crashes in Angeles National Forest in Southern California

LASD helicopter crashes in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest in southern California north of Azusa on Saturday.

The incident happened near Highway 39 and East Fork Road at about 4:30 p.m., according to officials.

The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed a total of five people were aboard the aircraft and airlifted to the hospital.

One person suffered critical injuries, two suffered moderate injuries, and another two suffered minor injuries, officials said.



The California Highway Patrol told our sister station KABC-TV that an L.A. County sheriff's helicopter went down after responding to a vehicle crash in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

Saturday's incident comes on the heels of another helicopter crash involving law enforcement some weeks ago. Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, was killed and another officer was critically injured after their police helicopter crashed near Newport Beach in February.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here as it becomes available.

