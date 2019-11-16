Baby comes home bruised after falling down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A woman says her 6-month-old daughter came home bruised after falling down the stairs at an unlicensed daycare in Newark.Anari Ormond said her daughter Zuri was also bitten by a toddler on Nov. 12.The daycare facility is a single family home on Eastern Parkway. Ormond said she did not know the daycare was unlicensed at the time.There are more than 10 children at the nursery throughout the day, according to Ormond.Newark police are now investigating the incident.The New Jersey Department of Children and Families released the following statement:Eyewitness News has been unable to reach the owner of the daycare for comment.to check for a licensed child care provider.----------