Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was one of the best moments of Jordan and Ethan Marshall's life when they learned they were going to have a baby boy.

Their happiness, however, turned to heartbreak when their baby boy, Anthony Mason, died at birth in 2018.

Now more than a year later, the couple is getting ready to welcome another baby boy, named Logan Anthony.

But they're facing another set of challenges.

"I woke up Saturday morning, I noticed I was bleeding," Jordan said.

While seven months pregnant, Jordan was rushed to the hospital a little over a week ago after suffering complications from severe pre-eclampsia.

To add to her fear, she says her husband, Ethan, wasn't allowed inside the hospital because of visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus.

"They were thinking they were going to have to deliver my son that day in order to save my life, so that's scary," Jordan said. "That was scary not having him by my side."

Jordan remains at Community Regional Medical Center but still receives loving texts from her husband.

"Every morning, I get a 'good morning beautiful' text from him," Jordan said.

On Sunday, after a week apart, Jordan told her husband she was having a rough day.

The next morning, however, Ethan set out to surprise his wife, writing out the message he texts her every morning on the pavement so she can see it from her hospital window.

"He knew that would be the first thing I see, and it made my day," Jordan said. "It's the sweetest thing anyone's done for me."

Jordan has a long road ahead of her, and may have to stay in the hospital until June to deliver her baby boy.

She's staying strong and hopes the words of love encourage other moms to remember that despite times of isolation, they aren't alone.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
