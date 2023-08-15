Potential impact on air quality as students return to class

As more students head back to class, officials with the Air Pollution Control District are concerned about the potential negative impact on our air quality.

Many local school districts have already begun the process of switching to clean-emission vehicles and buses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Letting your car idle while in the drop-off or pick-up line at school has become second nature for many parents.

But as students head back to class, it's important to remember running vehicles create more pollution than you might think.

"Unfortunately, this time of year lines up with lots of cars on the street and heat," says Heather Heinks with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Heinks says this week's scorching temperatures will only add to our quality issues as more cars hit the road.

Officials explain that high heat tends to trap the pollution created by idling vehicles.

Besides driving an electric car, there are just a couple of minor adjustments you can make to minimize the impact at school sites.

"Don't show up and sit in your car for 40 minutes," Heinks said. "If you show up early, just shut off your car, go for a walk, move around, offer to pick up a student in your neighborhood."

Heinks recognizes it will take effort to break habits and establish new routines.

"We are converting them to electric," Heinks said. "A lot of them might've been hydrogen or natural gas, but the latest conversion is our electric school bus program. The technology is improving, the range is improving."

If you're concerned about your child's health during the school day, just take a look at the weather app on your phone and get a look at the air quality index.

