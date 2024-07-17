2024 Back to School events in Central California

As we get closer to the start of the 2024-25 school year, events are behind held across Central California to have students and parents prepared.

Here is a full list of events:

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: MONDAY, JULY 22

EVENT: BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS B2S

TIME: 6 PM - 7:30 PM

ADDRESS: 2300 W INDUSTRIAL AVE, MADERA

INFORMATION: BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL CALIFORNIA PRESENTS, BACK TO SCHOOL BACKPACK & SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY. FREE COMMUNITY EVENT, BUT MUST RSVP. THERE WILL ALSO BE FOOD DRINKS AND MORE.

DATE: THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

EVENT: MENDOTA BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 3 PM - 8 PM

ADDRESS: AMOR WELLNESS CENTER-115 BELMONT AVE, MENDOTA

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EVENT: BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 9 AM

ADDRESS: MOUNT ZION ASSEMBLIES-4368 N BRAWLEY AVE, FRESNO

INFORMATION: It's that time of year again for our annual backpack giveaway! It'll be held on August 3 from 9am to 11am. Backpacks and supplies will be given out to over 200 families. To help those in need in our community, you can help donate by messaging us or email us at mountzionmarketing@gmail.com.

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EVENT: KERMAN BACK TO SCHOOL OUTREACH

TIME: 10:30 AM

ADDRESS: NEW DAY WORSHIP CENTER, KERMAN

INFORMATION: NDWC welcomes children the ages from kindergarten thru high school. NDWC will be having backpack giveaways, raffle prizes, bounce house, FREE food and FREE event. Hope to see you there.

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EVENT: MOUNT ZION ASSEMBLIES BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 9 AM - 11 AM

ADDRESS: 4368 N. Brawley Avenue, Fresno

INFORMATION: Mount Zion Assemblies is excited to announce a special Backpack Giveaway event to support local students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

DATE: TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

EVENT: HURON BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 4 PM - 8 PM

ADDRESS: KEENAN COMMUNITY CENTER, HURON

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

DATE: THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

EVENT: FRESNO BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 5 PM - 9 PM

ADDRESS: INSPIRATION PARK, FRESNO

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

DATE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

EVENT: SANGER SUPPLY GIVEAWAY

TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM

ADDRESS: SANGER COMMUNITY CENTER

DATE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

EVENT: SLICK RICK'S 4TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 8 AM

ADDRESS: SLICK RICK'S BARBERSHOP, CLOVIS

INFORMATION: We're blessed to see another year, and it's time for Slick Rick's Barbershops 4th Annual Backpack Giveaway! Free school supplies and backpacks, free food and free haircuts. Donations are welcomed. We accept Cash, Cash App, Venmo, school supplies, and backpacks. Drop them off at Slick Rick's Barbershop. Last year was a huge success, thanks to all your support. Let's make this year even better!

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

EVENT: BACK TO SCHOOL HEALTH FAIR

TIME: 9 AM - 1 PM

ADDRESS: CHUKCHANSI PARK

INFORMATION: 22ND ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL HEALTH FAIR. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FRESNO GRIZZLIES AND CALVIVA HEALTH. THERE WILL BE HEALTH SCREENINGS, HAIRCUTS AND FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES WHILE THEY LAST. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: THURSDAY, JULY 25

EVENT: STRATHMORE BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 4 PM - 6 PM

ADDRESS: SUNNYSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, STRATHMORE

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 27

EVENT: STRATHMORE BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 11 AM - 1 PM

ADDRESS: SUNNYSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, STRATHMORE

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EVENT: TULARE PD BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

TIME: 10 AM - 2 PM

ADDRESS: MULCAHY PARK

INFORMATION: Free backpacks and school supplies, family fun, and community resources for the first 100 students K-12th. Donations of new, unwrapped school supplies can be dropped off at the Tulare Police Department. Call (559) 684-4248 for more information.

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EVENT: PORTERVILLE SHOE & SHINE CAR SHOW + DRIVE

TIME: 8 AM - 3 PM

ADDRESS: VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK, PORTERVILLE

INFORMATION: Join Parenting Network and Porterville United for the Shoe and Shine Car Show and Back 2 School Shoe Drive! Get ready for a day filled with stunning cars, community fun, and giving back! Car Registration: $25 or Shoe Donation. Back to School Shoe Drive: Help us collect shoes for kids in need!

DATE: MONDAY, AUGUST 12

EVENT: BACK TO SCHOOL HAIRCUTS

TIME: 11 AM - 3 PM

ADDRESS: HODGES COMMUNITY CENTER, DINUBA

INFORMATION: We're hosting the third annual back to school haircuts event for the London community & are looking for volunteers. If you or anyone you know would like to volunteer please contact me. Thank you.

KINGS COUNTY

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

EVENT: CORCORAN BACKPACK EVENT

TIME: 11 AM - 3 PM

ADDRESS: FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH CORCORAN

INFORMATION: Get ready for the new school year with our back to school backpack event! Join us on August 10, 2024 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm for a fun-filled day of backpack giveaways, school supply distributions, and family-friendly activities. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to prepare your child for a successful school year!

MADERA COUNTY

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EVENT: MADERA BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM

ADDRESS: JOHN W. WELLS YOUTH CENTER, MADERA

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 20

EVENT: BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT & COME LEARN ABOUT CASTLE SERVICES!

TIME: 9 AM - 12 PM

ADDRESS: 3605 Hospital Road, Atwater

INFORMATION: SAVE THE DATE: Back by popular demand, our Back to School Event & Come Learn About Castle Services! FREE Backpacks! FREE School Supplies! Limit 2 per family. Child Must Be Present. While Supplies Last

DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 26

EVENT: MERCED BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

TIME: 6 PM - 8 PM

ADDRESS: WALKING BY FAITH MINISTRIES INTL., MERCED

INFORMATION: Mark your calendars because on July 26th, 2024, Walking By Faith Ministries International is hosting a special event for those in need of school supplies and backpacks! Free school supplies and backpacks. Food and fun games. Music and entertainment.

DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 26

EVENT: BACK-TO-SCHOOL BLOCK PARTY

TIME: 6:00PM - 8:00PM

ADDRESS: 16881 Schendel Avenue, Delhi CA

INFORMATION: The Delhi Unified School District is thrilled to announce the Second Annual Back-to-School Block Party, an event designed to bring the community together and prepare students and families for the upcoming school year.

DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 26

EVENT: BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY

TIME: 10am - 2pm

ADDRESS: Family Care Center: 315 East 13th Street, Merced

INFORMATION: Dignity Health is hosting its annual Back to School Health Fair this Saturday at the Kids Care Clinic in Merced. The organization will be giving away 408 backpacks for (K-12 students) and around 150 drawstring bags w/coloring books and crayons for kids TK and younger. They will also be giving away apples and have a spin the wheel for school supplies. The event also includes immunizations and sports physicals.

DATE: FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

EVENT: MERCED BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 5 PM - 8 PM

ADDRESS: 27TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT OFFICE, MERCED

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

DATE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

EVENT: LOS BANOS BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

TIME: 10 AM - 2 PM

ADDRESS: WESTSIDE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, LOS BANOS

INFORMATION: Binational of California Backpack giveaway events for kids K-8th grade.

We're hosting our annual Back to School Health Fair this Saturday (July 27th) from 10am - 2pm at our Kids Care Clinic in Merced. We're giving away 408 backpacks for (K-12 students) and around 150 drawstring bags w/coloring books and crayons for kids TK and younger. We will also be giving away apples and have a spin the wheel for school supplies. The event also includes immunizations and sports physicals.

This event is one of my favorites because we have a variety of over 60 different backpacks and empower the kids to choose the style that fits them best. They're not just handed a generic backpack and all receive the same one. Seeing their faces and excitement makes it such a special event.

Not to mention, everything being offered is completely free of charge. Please see the attached fliers for the event (English and Spanish), and let me know if you have any questions or interest in covering this event.