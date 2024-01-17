Bake'n Bacon is Philadelphia's first bacon-themed restaurant

PHILADELPHIA -- Get ready for a sizzling new experience - Philadelphia's first bacon-themed restaurant is now open.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

The restaurant was created by owner Justin Coleman and his business partner, Kelvin Anderson.

Some highlights on the menu are the bacon brisket burger, the smoked brisket and pound cake with a bacon caramel sauce.

For more information, visit: BakeNBacon.com.