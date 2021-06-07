Bakersfield police helps man propose to girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman in Bakersfield went through a roller coaster of emotions during a traffic stop in Bakersfield.Her boyfriend of three years contacted the police department and asked them for an unusual request.He asked if they could make it look like he was getting arrested.When they ask the woman to get out of the vehicle, she's clearly upset by the whole ordeal.But that quickly changes when she turns and sees her boyfriend on one knee.She said yes, marking a moment they'll share for all their lives.