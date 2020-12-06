New bakery opens in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Warm, sweet treats hit the spot this time of year.Rollin' Rock Bakery officially opened its doors on Saturday at noon with fresh-baked cinnamon rolls for $1 until they sold out.The owner -- Hector Garcia -- says they were really busy today. They are known for their cinnamon rolls, but they also sell bierocks, danishes, and pies.Garcia started baking as a teenager with his dad but was forced to close down when he became ill.He says he proud be able to start back up."I would rent kitchens and do solely delivery, nothing else, but now I'm able to open up my own shop," he said.The family-owned and operated business is located in what used to be Ernie's Bakery in Southeast Fresno near Kings Canyon and Chestnut.