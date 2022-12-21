Bank of America accepting applications for paid high school summer internship

Bank of America's paid student internship program lasts eight weeks and pairs students with a local non-profit organization.

Bank of America is looking for motivated high school students to take part in a paid summer internship, but they won't be working at a bank.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They'll be partnered with non-profits.

Akhil Vallabh still remembers his first day at the Bank of America student internship.

"I was really nervous on my first day because I didn't know what to expect, but then I got there and a group of kids ran out," said Vallabh.

Akhil is one of two Fresno-based Student Leaders who worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County over the summer.

"They showed me around, gave me a tour and that's when I realized this summer is going to be amazing," said Vallabh.

"The Bank of America Student Leaders program is probably the most fruitful experience I've ever done," said Vallabh. "Getting to make an impact at the Boys and Girls Club was really meaningful to me."

Students have the chance to learn the ins and outs of working at a non-profit and assist with a special project of their choice. For Akhil, it was teaching a computer and digital literacy course at the Boys and Girls Club.

"I was like, I think I can use the computer lab, I love coding and computer programing," said Vallabh. "I was like, I think I can share what I know with these youth about computer literacy."

At the end of the program, students will also have the chance to attend a fully paid leadership summit in Washington DC .

"They will get to meet with elected officials at the Capitol and participate in a ton of professional development activities, team building, networking events," explained Bank of America Market Executive Marisa Moore.

Applications are already open for high school juniors and seniors. The deadline to apply is January 13. You can apply here.