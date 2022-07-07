careers

One Fresno Youth Jobs Corps Program hires 23 interns

Interns can explore 14 job opportunities ranging from admin and planning to public works and transportation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're headed to Fresno City Hall, one of the newest smiling faces to greet you at Human Resources belongs to Camery Jones.

The new mom says providing for her now 6-month-old baby girl was her motivation to apply.

She says, "I just want to be able to create something bigger than what I experienced."

The Bullard high grad is a Fresno native, so a job opportunity with the city she knows and loves felt like a calling.

Jones says, "Now, here I am and I love it here. It was the best decision I could've made honestly."

Jones is one of 23 new interns who can now add the City of Fresno to their resume, thanks to the One Fresno Youth Jobs Corps Program.

In addition to job training and mentorship, the program provides a livable wage and a career path with the city.

Mayor Jerry Dyer worked with Governor Newsom and mayors across California's 13 largest cities to secure $7.4 million to fund the program.

He says it's important because "these are folks that are often referred to as 'hard to hire', not given the opportunity because of their environment, their background."

Mayor Dyer says in addition to job training and career coaching, the program removes barriers that would otherwise discourage people from staying employed.

That includes transportation, childcare or whatever else they may need.

"We're changing their lives forever; this is transformation. This is life-changing," Mayor Dyer says.

In addition to the 23 interns hired, there are 47 in the pipeline ready to be hired.

The goal is to fill 116 positions. You can find information on the program on the City of Fresno website.

