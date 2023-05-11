Fresno bank robbery suspect tied to armed carjacking, hoax shooting call at Bullard High, police say

A man who was arrested for robbing a bank on Tuesday afternoon has now been tied to an armed carjacking and hoax shooting call at Bullard High School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was arrested for robbing a bank on Tuesday afternoon has now been tied to a hoax shooting call at a Fresno high school.

Officials say 42-year-old Marcus Banksbey of Sacramento called 911 around 1:00 pm Tuesday to report that a man with a gun had just walked onto the campus of Bullard High School.

About 20 minutes later, police say Banksbey robbed Central Valley Community Bank on Fresno Street near Friant Road.

After the robbery, investigators say Banksbey left the bank in an AT &T van that he had stolen at gunpoint after pepper spraying the driver at the Riverstone business complex in Madera earlier in the day.

The stolen van was tracked down near Lexington Avenue and Audubon Drive and Banksbey was arrested a short time later.

Officers say they believe Banksbey called in the hoax shooting as a diversion as he robbed the bank.