Survey looks at consumer confidence when buying a home

More than half the people polled, 51%, say the cost of living poses an obstacle to their home-buying plans.

Even though Central California remains more affordable than many other areas of the state, many families hoping to buy are still priced out of the market.

Even though Central California remains more affordable than many other areas of the state, many families hoping to buy are still priced out of the market.

Even though Central California remains more affordable than many other areas of the state, many families hoping to buy are still priced out of the market.

Even though Central California remains more affordable than many other areas of the state, many families hoping to buy are still priced out of the market.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A survey conducted by the financial services company Bankrate shows 54% of Americans say their income is not high enough to afford a down payment and closing costs needed for a home.

Thirty percent of those surveyed figured they would need at least five years to save up for a down payment.

"Sadly, about one in five prospective homeowners told us they didn't think they'd ever be able to afford a down payment for a home," says Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick.

Hamrick says the survey allowed them to get a better understanding of the frustrations home hunters are going through.

More than half the people polled, 51%, say the cost of living poses an obstacle to their home-buying plans.

"It's one thing to talk about housing affordability or lack thereof, but it's another thing to see that a majority of Americans that would like to buy a home say they just can't pull it off right now, and that's sort of the state of play with the housing market nationally as well as locally," Hamrick said.

Twenty-three percent of home buyers polled said their family and friends either gifted or loaned money to help them buy a house.

"Some people were fortunate enough to have help from friends or family," Hamrick said. "That certainly is a nice option to have, but the reality is that's not an option for most individuals."

For those renting a home or apartment, Hamrick says he was encouraged to see rent prices have stabilized a bit after steadily rising the past few years.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.