Barbie pop-up truck coming to Fashion Fair Mall this weekend

There will be plenty of 70's themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories for sale when the truck stops here in the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Everyone's favorite doll is coming to Fresno.

The "Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour" is making a stop at Fashion Fair Mall this weekend.

The tour kicked off in Los Angeles in 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie.

There will be plenty of 70's themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories for sale when the truck stops here in the Valley.

The pop-up event will take place this Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm at a Fashion Fair.

The retro truck will be parked in the Outdoor Village by the Michael Kors store.