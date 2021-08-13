2 gang members arrested for fatal shooting of 24-year-old in southwest Fresno

24-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer was found dead in the driver's seat of a car at Calwa and Bardell Avenues. Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested two gang members accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in southwest Fresno last month.Detectives arrested 20-year-old Christopher Williams and 22-year-old Kevin Coleman on Wednesday in connection to the July 31 shooting of 24-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer.Baca-Fullmer was found dead in the driver's seat of a car at Calwa and Bardell Avenues. Shotspotter reported 13 shots fired that evening.Homicide detectives received several tips and identified Williams and Coleman as the two suspects wanted for the murder.On Wednesday, Williams was arrested in Fresno. Police say Coleman had run off to Phoenix, Arizona, and detectives with the Phoenix Police Department took him into custody.Both men were arrested on murder charges.A motive for the shooting has not been released. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.