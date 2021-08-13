2 gang members arrested for fatal shooting of 24-year-old in southwest Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

2 gang members arrested for southwest Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested two gang members accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in southwest Fresno last month.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Christopher Williams and 22-year-old Kevin Coleman on Wednesday in connection to the July 31 shooting of 24-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer.

24-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer was found dead in the driver's seat of a car at Calwa and Bardell Avenues.

Fresno Police Department



Baca-Fullmer was found dead in the driver's seat of a car at Calwa and Bardell Avenues. Shotspotter reported 13 shots fired that evening.

RELATED: Man shot to death in southwest Fresno

Homicide detectives received several tips and identified Williams and Coleman as the two suspects wanted for the murder.

On Wednesday, Williams was arrested in Fresno. Police say Coleman had run off to Phoenix, Arizona, and detectives with the Phoenix Police Department took him into custody.

Both men were arrested on murder charges.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodeadly shootinghomicidefresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News