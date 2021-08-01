Man shot to death in southwest Fresno

#BREAKING: A man in his 20s was shot multiple times, according to police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m on Bardell and Calwa Ave in SW #Fresno

First responders attempted CPR on victim but he died at the scene. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/YALiGKZxTg — Linda Ha (@LindaABC30) August 1, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his twenties has been killed in a shooting in southwest Fresno.The shooting happened in the area of Bardell and Calwa around 6:15 pm on Saturday."When officers arrived they located a male in his 20s in the driver's seat of an SUV. Unfortunately, the male received multiple gunshot wounds and was obviously deceased," said Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes.Fresno police are investigating the incident as a homicide.Authorities have identified the victim as 24-year-old Kylin Baca-Fullmer.While canvassing the area, homicide detectives found shell casings around the SUV, but are still checking for surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses."We are asking for the public's help, or anybody that saw any suspicious vehicles or anybody leaving the scene," said Reyes.