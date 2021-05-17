bear

Video shows bear charging toward woman at Yellowstone National Park

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Bear charges toward woman at Yellowstone National Park

WYOMING -- A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.

In the footage, people nearby can be heard gasping as the bear charged toward the woman while she was holding up her phone in the Grand Loop Road area earlier this week. The bear suddenly changes course and retreats as the woman quickly walks away.

On its website, the National Park Service says bears use bluff charges to scare and intimidate, adding that visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from them.

Officials say the best way to watch bears is from your car. If they approach you, park visitors are encouraged to honk their car horn and drive away.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: Bear charges toward woman at Yellowstone National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A woman's close encounter with a bear in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was caught on camera.



Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter
EMBED More News Videos

A man's terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah has gone viral after he managed to record a six-minute video of the incident.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyomingwild animalsnational park servicebearcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BEAR
Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News