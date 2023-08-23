Belmont Country Club in Fresno County damaged by recent storms

The severe weather over the weekend devastated the Belmont Country Club in Fresno County and now, crews have their hands full making repairs and cleaning up the course.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The severe weather over the weekend devastated the Belmont Country Club in Fresno County and now, crews have their hands full making repairs and cleaning up the course.

More than 40 trees were ripped out of the ground.

Strong winds also caused damage to the driving range and business center roof.

Despite reports of a possible tornado touching down on the property, the National Weather Service says that was not the case.

Crews have been cutting down damaged tree branches and checking the stability of those still standing, all to keep members and staff safe.

The general manager says the restaurant is back open and members will be allowed to play the front nine of the course, which sustained less damage than the back nine.

There's not an exact timetable on when the rest of the course will reopen.