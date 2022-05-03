Arts & Entertainment

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' premieres in Hollywood

By George Pennacchio
Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' cast hits Hollywood red carpet

HOLLYWOOD -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" takes fans into different universes, into unknown territories, into a mind-bending journey with twists, turns, surprises and revelations along the way.

The film's star Benedict Cumberbatch attended the Hollywood premiere of Marvel's latest adventure.

"We're edging ever close to what it's about, which is delivering the next chapter of the MCU to them," said Cumberbatch. "And I'm so excited to watch it with a fan audience and a home crowd tonight and for it to be launched among the world."

Elizabeth Olsen is in on all the action, once again playing the Scarlet Witch.

"He drags me into his mess and then chaos ensues," said Olsen.

Rachel McAdams jokes that she never saw herself as a sci-fi star.

"No, no. That was not on the little kindergarten sheet: 'What are you gonna be when you grow up?' I think I said nurse, teacher," said McAdams.

Xochitl Gomez is getting an education in action as a key part of the cast. But at the movie's premiere, she practiced keeping tight lipped.

"I'm just dying to tell you everything, but I can't,' said Gomez.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is officially in theatres on Friday, May 6. "Doctor Strange" (2016) and "WandaVision" are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.



