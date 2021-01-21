bernie sanders

Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens, made by a Vermont teacher, go viral

PHILADELPHIA -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drew fashion praise on social media for his cozy, comfortable inauguration wear: His signature beige parka and a pair of knit patterned mittens.



Twitter went wild with the look and multiple memes were created putting Sanders in different settings.







The mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis.

As #BernieMittens was trending, Ellis tweeted out the story behind them.



Ellis gave them to Sanders more than two years ago and he began wearing them on the campaign trail.

The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.

SEE ALSO: Inauguration Day 2021 Fashion
EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris make their entrance at the inauguration ceremony.



Ellis was also responding to order requests, but then said she was sold out!

"Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis," she tweeted.



Sanders' look earned him his own inauguration Bobblehead to mark his viral fashion moment.

It's now on pre-sale for $25 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.



Officials said the individually numbered Bernie bobbleheads are expected to be available in May.

----

CNN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationbernie sandersentertainmentjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BERNIE SANDERS
Biden said he considered Bernie Sanders as labor secretary
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
Sanders warns of authoritarian rise under Trump
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Valley congressmen attend President Joe Biden's inauguration
Clovis native takes part in inauguration for President Joe Biden
Fresno DACA recipient says she feels hope after Joe Biden's inauguration
Show More
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Six arrested for assisting with inmates escaping from Merced County Jail
Tulare County health officials put out call for vaccine volunteers
Ferocious Valley winds leave 5 families displaced
College of the Sequoias hosts 2 Tulare Co. mass vaccination events
More TOP STORIES News