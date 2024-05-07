WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Amazon Pet Day deals on toys, accessories, treats and more

ByNishka Dhawan KFSN logo
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
best pet day deals
Here are the best deals from Amazon Pet Day.
Amazon-KFSN

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon's Pet Day is here, with discounts up to 80% off. These deals all expire at midnight tonight, so get your carts filled and your orders placed now. Here are the best Pet Day deals including sales on toys, pet food and more.

Best Amazon Pet Day deals for home and travel

32% off
Amazon

Lesure Dog Stairs

If you have a smaller pet or an older pet that has trouble getting on or off the couch or bed, this is a great home accessory. It has a no-slip bottom and is also easy to clean, according to the brand.
  • $33.99
  • $49.99

    Dog Beds and Sofas from Comfort Expression and Yiruka up to 41% off

    AncestryDNA Know Your Pet DNA for just $78

    PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox for 18% off

    Dog Grooming Scissors Kit for 10% off

    OhGeni Orthopedic Dog Bed for 43% off

    Small Calming Dog Bed for 33% off

    Best pet toy discounts

    20% off
    Amazon

    HGB Squeaky Dog Toys

    These adorable squeaky toys come in pairs and are great for dogs to chew and play with. Each plush is unstuffed, designed for durability and the toughest chewers, according to the brand.
    • $12.79
    • $15.99

      Pubialo Squeaky Dog Toys for 51% off

      Harry Potter House Sorting Hat for just $12

      Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy for under $5

      Carlgg Dog Chew Toys for under $10

      Banfeng Giant 9.5" Dog Tennis Ball for 15% off

      MeoHui Interactive Cat Toys for just $9

      Best pet food deals

      24% off
      Amazon

      Cadet Bully Sticks for Dogs

      These dog treats are great for aggressive chewers and are made for dogs of all sizes - especially useful if your pet is teething.
      • $18.95
      • $24.94

        Dogsee Dental Chews Bars up to 43% off

        Crafted By Humans Loved By Dogs biscuits for $7.99

        Full Moon All Natural Essentials Beef Jerky Tenders for 35% off

        Halo Holistic Dog Food for 29% off

        Merrick Power Bites for just $6

        Best electronic sales

        15% off
        Amazon

        Bonve Pet Nail Grinder

        This is the first time in months that this product has been on sale. It can easily trim your pet's nails and has two adjustable speeds and an eight-hour battery life.
        • $16.99
        • $19.99

          Furbo cameras from $69

          Dog Grooming Kit Clippers for 15% off

          Petcube Cam Indoor for just $30

          PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Dog and Cat Water Fountain for under $50

          * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

          Report a correction or typo
          Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
          Watch Live
          ON NOW