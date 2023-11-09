The best Black Friday tech deals on speakers, headphones and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Black Friday early deals are already live at retailers like Walmart and Amazon. While there are deals on tons of household essentials and beauty products, Black Friday is usually the best time to shop for high-ticket tech items. It's also the best time to get your holiday shopping done early. Below we've listed the best Black Friday tech deals across all major retailers.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

Image credit: Walmart

- PlayStation 5 Disc Console Bundle for $61 off at Walmart

- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for $40.99 at Walmart

-Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset for 30% off at Amazon

-Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for 40% off at Amazon

-The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch $15 off at Walmart

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Image credit: Walmart

-Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for under $70 on Walmart

-JBL Tune 510BT for under $25 on Amazon

-Beats Studio Buds for under $100 at Best Buy

- Sony WH-1000XM5 over $80 off at Walmart

Best Black Friday TV and streaming deals

Image credit: Amazon

-Up to $2,000 off 4K TVs on Samsung

-Roku Premiere for $19 at Walmart

-TOPVISION Mini Projector for over $100 off at Walmart

-Amazon Fire TV 32-inch for 40% off

-Save up to 1,900 on Samsung TVs

Best Black Friday speaker deals

Image credit: Walmart

-Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 for 20% off at Amazon

-Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker $90 off at Walmart

-Marshall Stanmore II for 25% off at Amazon

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.