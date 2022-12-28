River Park Best Buy hoping to return large sum of money found to owner

The general manager says the money was found sometime between December 20 and the 23rd at the River Park store.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Best Buy employees are hoping to find the person who lost a large sum of money at the north Fresno store.

The general manager says the money was found sometime between December 20 and the 23rd at the River Park store.

They're now looking to return the funds to the rightful owner.

If the money is yours, you can contact the store and provide some information.

That includes the date you were at the store, what you were wearing, how much money was lost and what the money was held in.

They do have surveillance video to help identify the rightful owner.