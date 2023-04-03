WATCH LIVE

Former Fresno bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from customers' accounts

Monday, April 3, 2023 8:33PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno Bank employee is now set to be sentenced for using customers' money to pay her mortgage and bills.

The US Department of Justice says 23-year-old Lladira Hernandez plead guilty Monday to stealing more than $70,000 from multiple customer accounts at a Fresno-based bank she worked at.

We're told that court documents show in April 2022, Hernandez was hired and began using bank account information for customers she helped over the phone.

Prosecutors say she used it to pay mortgage payments, car payments and phone bills for herself and associates.

Just months later, in August, documents say Hernandez transferred more than $45,000 from two customers' accounts into her own account and quit her job.

She was captured withdrawing the money on surveillance.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

