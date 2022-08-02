Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Fresno extended with donation opportunities

A popular traveling art exhibition is making a stop in Central California. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens Friday night in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you haven't had the chance to see the Beyond Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Fresno, there's still time!

The exhibit at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center has been extended to August 21.

There are now also opportunities to donate.

From August 10 to August 14, a diaper drive will be held to benefit Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency.

Guests can bring a pack of diapers or disposable training pants and one member of your party will get in for free.

A school supply drive will also be held at the exhibit from August 3 to August 7. If a parent brings a backpack of bag of school/art supplies, their child will get in for free.

You must have a valid ticket in order to get someone in for free.

Beyond Van Gogh will take you on a unique experience into a three-dimensional world of intense brushstrokes and vibrant colors woven together with soothing sounds that help tell the story of one of history's most recognizable impressionist painters through the years.

For more information on tickets, click here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.